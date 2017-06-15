Pritam one of greatest strengths behind my movies: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu has worked with Pritam Chakraborty on four of his movies, says the composer-singer understands his sensibilities and adds value to his projects. Pritam turned a year older on Wednesday. Anurag Basu has worked with Pritam Chakraborty on four of his movies, says the composer-singer understands his sensibilities and adds value to his projects. Pritam turned a year older on Wednesday.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu, who has worked with Pritam Chakraborty on four of his movies, says the composer-singer — who turned a year older on Wednesday — understands his sensibilities and adds value to his projects.

“Pritam is one of the greatest strengths behind my movies. He is family and I wish him bigger success on his birthday,” Basu said in a statement.

“Our association started from television days since 1998. Jagga Jasoos is in fact, our fourth movie together and to be honest, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ is more of Pritam’s movie than mine. Pritam understands my sensibilities as a filmmaker and we continue to fight, laugh, sulk, eat together and continue to make music,” he added. Pritam has turned 46. He has previously worked with Basu for “Life in a Metro”, “Gangster” and “Barfi!”, all of which have given Bollywood some memorable songs.

Jagga Jasoos is the much awaited film and we are just waiting to see Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor together. Katrina and Ranbir are busy promoting there film. Earlier, talking about the film Ranbir had said, “It’s a dream of 1.5 years that is now getting fulfilled. Anurag Basu, Pritam, Katrina Kaif and I have worked very hard on this film. We have made it with a lot of heart. This is a family film for kids too and we wish people really like it.”

Ranbir also made an appeal to the media and said,”I hope the media will take this word ahead positively.” The film reunites former lovers Ranbir and Katrina on screen after long. While there is a whole lot of buzz surrounding the film, spotlight will also be thrust on Katrina and Ranbir and it would be interesting to see if the duo will keep their differences aside and join hands to promote their film together.

