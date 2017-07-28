Pritam: Didn’t expect Jab Harry Met Sejal song Hawayein to become huge so quickly

Pritam has composed the music of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Pritam has composed the music of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Popular music composer Pritam Chakraborty says he did not expect the latest song Hawayein from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Jab Harry Met Sejal” to gain popularity so “quickly” after its release. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song was released on Wednesday and became the most streamed track within 24 hours of its release on YouTube after being viewed 9,808,829 times, read a statement from Sony Music India.

“When we released the song, I didn’t know it would become so huge so quickly. Before I even knew it, I was told that it had crossed these massive numbers. I am extremely happy. Thank you for all the love,” Pritam told IANS. Hailing the popularity of the track, Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director at Sony Music India, said: “This is a never-heard-before phenomenon and we are delighted we were able to achieve it. This song was a blockbuster on-arrival and the beautiful lyrics and the melody stays with you long after you are done listening. We are extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve. It’s a team effort.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his character in an interview with indianexpress.com. “Should I say something controversial? I love making love, I don’t like watching it. It’s good no? Making love is happier than watching it. I feel these things. By some chance, some of the love stories that I’ve done have done so well, people have loved them for years, so ek maahol sa ban gaya hai (there’s a feeling about it). I love doing love stories… I am no longer a lover. I am love. I feel it in a good way, not being pompous. I feel it, understand, like to analyse it, sense it and somehow that comes through movies,” Shah Rukh told.

Also featuring actress Anushka Sharma, Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on August 4.

