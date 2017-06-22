Pritam Chakraborty on Tubelight: The songs cannot be cool because of the character Salman Khan is playing

Pritam Chakraborty talks about making music for Salman Khan’s Tubelight. Pritam Chakraborty talks about making music for Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

Composer Pritam Chakraborty said making music for Salman Khan starrer Tubelight was a challenging project as he had to create songs that complemented the situations and not overpower them. Pritam, who has re-teamed up with Salman and director Kabir Khan after their blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, said he has composed the tunes keeping in the mind the ’60s era, in which the film is set in.

“Tubelight wasn’t an easy album to compose. There were a lot of challenges that I had to overcome. The songs are very situational and the situations were bigger than the song. So, the songs had to be such that they complement the situations and don’t overpower them,” Pritam said in a statement. “The film is set in the 1960’s and it was very important for me to keep the essence of the melodies and the notes in that era. I couldn’t use modern notes while composing the songs. Also, the songs couldn’t be macho or cool because of the character Salman plays,” he said. The film also stars Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Chinese actor Zhu Zhu in lead roles. Tubelight hits cinema houses on June 23.

With Tubelight releasing tomorrow, Salman is more excited than ever and has been sharing stills from the movie everyday in a countdown. Salman is playing a simple village guy in the movie and rumours are he will also be possessing some superpowers. The film has created much anticipation among all his fans and already has blockbuster written all over it.

