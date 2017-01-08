President Pranab Mukherjee condoles death of veteran actor Om Puri

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of Om Puri. President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of Om Puri.

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri.

In a video message to the deceased actor’s son, Ishaan Puri, Mukherjee said, “I am sad to learn about the passing away of your father, Om Puri.”

“Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey them to all members of your family. I pray to the Almighty to give you and your family the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss,” the President said.

Also read | Salman Khan’s Tubelight to be Om Puri’s last film, Kabir Khan says will miss his warm hugs

Bollywood actor Om Puri died in Mumbai early on Friday after a heart attack. Mukherjee also said that Om Puri was an “iconic actor” who delighted fans all over the world with his masterful screen presence and performance.

Om Puri, as he leaves a void in the world of cinema with his untimely demise, the film fraternity is looking back at his vast contribution to showbiz. Theatre, television, Indian and British films, Hollywood and Pakistani cinema — he did it all and left a lasting impression. His legacy, celebrities said, will live on.

More from the world of Entertainment:

For his contribution to Indian Cinema, Om Puri was honoured with numerous awards including the Padma Shri in 1990. “Puri will always be remembered for his powerful and versatile acting, which brought life into the celluloid characters he played in films. “His sad demise has left a huge void in the field of Indian film industry, which will be difficult to fill,” Mukherjee added.