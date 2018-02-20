Prernaa Arora on Kedarnath row: We will try to come together and make the film

Kedarnath, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan, has been at the center of a legal mess. Kedarnath, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan, has been at the center of a legal mess.

Even as Prernaa Arora has moved Bombay High Court to get full ownership of her film Kedarnath, the film producer has now said the movie’s completion is her topmost priority and she will make sure it doesn’t get compromised because of the legal trouble.

Kedarnath, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan, has been at the center of a legal mess since its co-producers Prernaa and Abhishek Kapoor, who is also the film’s director, announced last week they had called off their deal owing to multiple differences.

While Prernaa’s KriArj Entertainment has blamed Abhishek of unprofessional behavior, the latter accused KriArj of default in payments and lack of transparency. A few days ago, KriArj announced it was moving High Court to reinforce its rights on the film, whose last schedule is yet to be shot.

At an event on Monday evening to celebrate the spate of successes of KriArj Entertainment, Prernaa was asked about the progress of the film and the legal row it finds itself in.

“Everything will be taken care of. We are seeking justice from high court. The intention is to come together and make the film… Yes, we are still associated with Kedarnath. It’s our film.

“We are trying to figure out the right way to do this in a very classy and elegant way rather than speaking or commenting on anyone. We are nobody to speak on anybody individually. But we are waiting now, we will get to know in a few days about it,” Prernaa told reporters.

This is not the first time the film has run into a controversy. Since the beginning, the film has faced one problem after the other – from rumours of a rift between Sushant and Sara to the fall out between Prernaa and Abhishek over difference of opinion over the release date – December 21, which is also when superstar Shah Rukh Khan will bring Zero to the theaters.

