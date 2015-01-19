Preity Zinta’s fascination with ‘true stories’

Preity Zinta seems to have come up with an interesting method to gulp down all the facts, and that’s through watching “true stories” on screen.

History lessons are often synonymous with being boring, stretched and dull. But actress-producer Preity Zinta seems to have come up with an interesting method to gulp down all the facts, and that’s through watching “true stories” on screen.

Preity Zinta tweeted:

I love 2watch true stories. It’s like a history lesson. Sadly these people changed the course of history but still struggled personally. — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 18, 2015

The actress, who was last seen in the 2014 release ‘Happy Ending’, also heaped praise on Hollywood movie ‘American Sniper’, which is based on the biography of American army sniper Chris Kyle.

“Loved how ‘American Sniper’ showed the personal side of war and how it affects people emotionally…Eventually there are NO winners in war,” she further posted.

Starring Bradley Cooper, the film encapsulates the internal as well as external turmoil of Chris, starting from his childhood right through his marriage and short career span that lasted only four trips to the strife-torn zone in Iraq.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App