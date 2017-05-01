Preity Zinta hails Narendra Modi for getting rid of ‘lal batti’ and ending the VIP culture

Preity Zinta appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to end the VIP culture. Preity Zinta appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to end the VIP culture.

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who will be making her comeback in the film industry soon, has hailed the steps taken by the government to end the VIP culture in India. The 42-year-old actor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his intent is to make difference to the lives of ordinary citizens.

“For our prime minister every person is important and he means it. I think we are lucky to have a prime minister, who not only is thinking about taking the country forward, but he is also thinking about taking each citizen forward,” Priety Zinta told the new agency PTI.

The Last Lear actor also praised the initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaigns. “I also like the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign. As a woman, safety and education, these things are important. I am an army kid and it’s nice to see him (PM) talking about patriotism and our soldiers. I am happy,” she said.

When she was asked about her upcoming Bollywood projects, the actor said, “My next film will release soon. I might be signing a new film also”. Preity Zinta is also working on a women’s safety project.

Also read: Vikram Bhatt opens up about his relationships: Affairs with Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel were shallow

“I have the biggest project of my life, which is a big project on women’s safety, I have been working on it for five years and finally it’s going to come out this year, so I have my hands full,” she added.

Preity Zinta, who is one of the co-owners of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, and also expressed her happiness on Indian Premier League becoming a global brand. She believes it has had a positive impact on Indian cricket and other sports as well.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd