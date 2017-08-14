Preity Zinta goes on a nostalgic trip, shares a throwback photo with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Preity Zinta surprised her fans by posting a classic throwback photo of her with her peer Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Preity Zinta surprised her fans by posting a classic throwback photo of her with her peer Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Bollywood’s bubbly girl Preity Zinta surprised her fans by posting a classic throwback photo of her with her peer Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The 42-year-old actor, known for Veer-Zara and Kal Ho Na Ho, took to Instagram and shared the photo which she captioned, “‪Omg ! Look what I found among my old photos-all of us posing during a night out in the #worldtour #ThrowbackMonday #Ash #Minni #Avan🤷‍♀️‬ #strikeapose”. She reminded her fans that if you are feeling blue and out of tune, one thing to do is to bring back before your eyes, those treasured memories.

The photo is blurred and not really clear, but perhaps that is the beauty of nostalgia. It won’t be beautiful if the memories were too perfect and the images too clear. Preity Zinta’s throwback Monday photo also has TV host Mini Mathur and celebrity hairstylist Avan Contractor. It is unclear from what year the photo is, but judging by how the actors look, it is considerably old.

It is not well-known but Preity Zinta and Aishwarya Rai have been friends for a really long time and continue to do so. Preity is also close to the Bachchans and had even accompanied them during a world tour in 2008. For Preity, Aish is “a cool mother and great fun to hang around with.” She had even declared her girl crush for Aish after watching Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Abhishek Bachchan had shooed her away taking claim over his wife! The whole thing happened over exchange of funny tweets and was witnessed by the world.

