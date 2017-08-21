Preity Zinta completes 19 years in Bollywood along with Dil Se, says no moment is dull when Shah Rukh Khan is around

Only in Express
Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed Mani Ratnam directorial Dil Se. The actor had an extended cameo in this romantic drama, which had Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead. To celebrate her 19 years in the industry, Preity had a 'Dil Se' conversation on Twitter.

Published:August 21, 2017
Its seems just like yesterday when Preity Zinta made her on-screen debut with Mani Ratnam directorial Dil Se. The film, which was a romantic tale in a political backdrop, had ever green music by maestro AR Rahman. It was not only a hit but also a great kick-start for Preity’s career, apart from one of the best performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. As both, Dil Se and Preity complete 19 years of its Bollywood journey, the actor recalled some special moments of being a part of the cult film and how Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best co-stars one can have.

In her Twitter chat, there was one moment when Preity just left us shocked. The actor said that during the shoot of Dil Se, she was almost dead. So, what really happened? Here’s the truth. When a fan of the actor congratulated and asked about her first work experience on the sets, Preity recalled, “I came to set all decked up with make up & a happening hair do👌 Mani sir made me wash my face on set and open my hair. I almost died.” She added that she has not met Mani Ratnam lately but she was lucky to have worked with him in the debut film itself.

Preity shared that it was a surreal moment to watch herself on the screen. She said, “When Dil Se came out and I watched it in the theater in Hyderabad with my mom, it was a surreal moment.” The actor, who is coming back to screens with Bhaiyaji Superhit along with Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol, also spoke about how she wanted to choose her song in the film, “I stumped Mani sir after hearing the songs of Dil Se by asking him if I could choose a song considering I had only 1 in the film.”

 

Preity also spoke about working with Shah Rukh. She said that whenever she worked with the King Khan, there was never a moment of dullness. “There is never a dull moment with him on any set, any time, any place.” She tags working with Yash Chopra and Yash Johar as her favorite moment during the entire journey of being in the Bollywood.

