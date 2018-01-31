Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Singh, Bobby Deol ring in Preity Zinta’s 43rd birthday, see photo

The photo also made us nostalgic as it brought together Soldier actors Bobby Deol, Preity in one frame. Salman and Preity too have worked in a number of films. The photo also made us nostalgic as it brought together Soldier actors Bobby Deol, Preity in one frame. Salman and Preity too have worked in a number of films.

It is a special day for the ‘dimpled girl’ of Bollywood, Preity Zinta. While fans are sharing best wishes for Preity, the actor, who turns 43 today, has revealed how friends from the Hindi film industry surprised her with a midnight celebration. Preity shared a photo collage featuring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Singh, Bobby Deol and producer Ramesh Taurani among others. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present here and it came as a surprise for us.

Preity Zinta wrote along with the image, “Thank you all for all the wonderful birthday wishes 😘 So humbled and so touched by all the good wishes 🙏 Loads of love ! Muaah 😘#aboutlastnight #unplannedgettogether #friendsforever !”

Well, the photo feature stars of the upcoming Remo D’Souza film Race 3 and thus we are wondering if the birthday girl Preity Zinta is also a part of the Salman Khan starrer.

The photo also made us nostalgic as it brought together Soldier actors Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in one frame. Salman and Preity too have worked in a number of films in the past.

See Preity Zinta’s birthday party photo here:

Preity Zinta has been away from films for a while now, but she is seen attending award shows, premieres and parties. The actor is married to her long-time American partner Gene Goodenough.

