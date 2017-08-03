Pregnant Esha Deol shares a click with mother Hema Malini

Soon-to-be mother Esha Deol is super active on Instagram and keep sharing various clicks. Soon-to-be mother Esha Deol is super active on Instagram and keep sharing various clicks.

Esha Deol recently made her debut on Instagram and since then this soon-to-be mother is super active on the platform and keep sharing various clicks. The recent one of Esha and actor, mother Hema Malini is super cute. Esha is expecting her first child with husband Bharath Takhtani. The actor has entered her second trimester.

Esha Deol shared a photo posing with her mother and wrote, “In the arms of a mother ❤… a feeling unexplained… bliss !” The image is simply a beautiful one.

Esha’s pregnancy was confirmed by Hema Malini on Twitter. She had thanked everyone for wishing her elder daughter and expressed happiness of being a grandma for the second time. “Deols & Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol & Bharat are expecting their 1st baby. We thk u all for all ur good wishes,” Hema tweeted.

Esha Deol’s pregnancy is not only a celebration for her family but for her fans too. Everybody is keeping a close eye on the way she is carrying herself.

Esha too is keeping her fans posted with various clicks, be it of her maternity shoot or her quality time with family and friends.

See Esha Deol’s latest photo with mother Hema Malini:

See a few more recent clicks of Soon-to-be mother Esha Deol:

Esha Deol tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012. Esha was last seen in 2015 film Kill Them Young. She was also a gang leader in reality TV series Roadies X2.

