Preeti Simoes rejects doing a new show with Sunil Grover. Is she still a part of The Kapil Sharma Show?

Even as the ongoing Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s fight doesn’t seem to end anytime soon, there were speculations that Sunil is planning to collaborate with the creative director of The Kapil Sharma Show, Preeti Simoes, for a new show on Sony. Preeti however, dismissed all rumours.

Sunil and Preeti have known each other for years and even made a name for themselves in the Indian television industry together. Some reports were doing the rounds that in the light of the controversy, Preeti, who is rumoured to be Kapil’s former girlfriend, has quit The Kapil Sharma Show as well.

Preeti rubbished all reports of teaming up with Sunil. She told indianexpress.com, “They are not at all true.” There’s little clarity on whether Preeti has stepped down as the creative director on Kapil’s show. When asked about it, she first replied, “I am not a celebrity so, it shouldn’t matter na…” After prodding, she said, “I am still on a break.”

The reports of her exit came days after she quit Twitter, which was believed to be a result of being trolled by The Kapil Sharma Show fans. Many accused her of leaking the news about Kapil and Sunil’s on-air fight with the media, others said she was not happy about Kapil making his love for girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath public.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s show seems to be going through its share of troubles. The show has not been performing well on the TRP charts, and there is buzz that it might be axed if things don’t improve. Also, Sunil doesn’t seem too interested in coming back to the show, nor do Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar. They haven’t been a part of the show post the fight in an apparent solidarity with Sunil.

Coming to Kapil’s rescue is ace comedian Raju Srivastava, who has joined the show as a permanent cast member.

