Pratyusha film released despite stay, show-cause notice issued

A show-cause notice has been issued against actor Kamya Punjabi and the producer of the film made on the life of actor Pratyusha Bannerjee to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated on them. Advocate Shreyas Mithare, appearing for Bannerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj, said the notice was issued Tuesday after the Dindoshi court was informed that the film titled, Hum Kuch Keh Na Sakey, was released Sunday despite a stay on it. Mithare had sought a stay on the release of the film on behalf of Raj claiming that it would defame him and cause prejudice against him. Bannerjee had committed suicide on April 1 last year and Raj was booked for abetment. Last week, the court granted a stay on the film till the other party could be heard on the matter.

“The court has issued a show-cause notice against the actor (Punjabi) and the producer of the film. The court has also directed them to be present before it on April 7 failing which a non-bailable warrant could be issued,” Mithare said. . Raj has said in his plea that he read in newspaper articles that the short film, in which Bannerjee had acted, was shot over a month before her death. It was announced that the film with a character named Rahul would be released online on April 1, 2017. He has claimed that a video on the short film uploaded online shows “ill treatment” to Bannerjee at the hands of Raj, which led her into depression. Raj has also sought Rs 1 crore in damages.

