Pratyusha Banerjee’s short film reveals the reason behind her suicide? Watch Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey promo

Television actor Kamya Panjabi has shared a glimpse of late television actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s last short film, Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey, on her Instagram account. In the promo, we see Pratyusha suffering from depression because of which she turns alcoholic. The video seems to have been shot a few days before the actor decided to commit suicide. In the promo, we see her telling her co-star, ‘If you leave right now, you will not be able to see me ever,” which leaves you haunted. Ironically, Pratyusha’s co-star’s name in the video is Rahul, which happens to be the name of her longtime boyfriend. This is said to be the last thing Pratyusha said to her real-life boyfriend on phone before she committed suicide.

While the dialogue is just settling in you, Kamya ends the video by saying, “Ashk, kuch beh gaye, aur kuch reh gaye,” which kind of hints towards those buried secrets behind Pratyusha’s suicide. The short film will release on the death anniversary of Pratyusha, which is on April 1.

Check out the promo here:

Kamya has often alleged that Pratyusha’s boyfriend was the reason why she committed suicide. Pratyusha’s parents have also backed up Kamya’s claims. Rahul, who has been charged for abetment of suicide in the case, has claimed that Pratyusha’s father was the one to blame as he would often refer the actor as a prostitute, which had affected her deeply. Pratyusha, who shot to fame after playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, was found dead at her residence on April 1.

The short film has been shot by Nikhar Neerushaa Mariyam and is being produced by Stay tuned media.

