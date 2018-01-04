Prateik Babbar to get engaged to girlfriend Sanya Sagar in January

Prateik Babbar has been dating Sanya Sagar from last year. Prateik Babbar has been dating Sanya Sagar from last year.

Prateik Babbar, known for his roles in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Ek Deewana Tha, Dhobi Ghat and others might soon get engaged to longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar. The reports have it that the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil will be exchanging rings with Sanya on January 22 in Lucknow.

Prateik who overcame ‘the bad chapter of drugs’ in his life last year will be returning to the silver screen after three years hiatus with Baaghi 2. The actor will be essaying a negative role in the Ahmed Khan directorial which stars rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Talking about his hush-hush engagement ceremony, a source close to Bombay Times revealed, “The engagement will be a close-knit affair. Their families are tight-lipped about it, as Prateik wants to go a little easy and stay away from the limelight unless it’s work-related. While they have decided to get engaged in Lucknow, the date is subject to change as the families are yet to finalise a few things.”

Prateik and Sanya have reportedly known each other from past eight years and started dating each other only in 2017 after Sanya returned from London after completing her studies. Though not much is known about Sanya, but her IMDb bio reads, “Sanya Sagar was born on the 1st of May 1990 in Lucknow, India. After completing her Bachelors from National Institute of Fashion Technology in Fashion Communication, Mumbai, she worked in the Indian Film and TV industry with well know industry professional as an Assistant Director.”

