Prateik Babbar engaged to filmmaker Sanya Sagar. See their first photo

The festival of Basant Panchmi marked a new beginning for Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar. Prateik on Monday got engaged to 27-year-old writer-director-editor Sanya Sagar. The two have known each other for years but got into a relationship in 2017 after Sanya returned from London.

The actor got engaged to his lady love at a roka ceremony at her farmhouse in Lucknow in the presence of immediate family including Raj Babbar, Smita Patil’s sisters and Sanya’s parents to solemnize their long standing relationship.

While the wedding dates are not out yet, the couple plans to spread their happiness in three states – Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai, respectively.

Prateik took to Instagram to announce the news of his engagement with an adorable picture. He wrote, “”holy snappp!.. that just happened!” 💗” While the duo can’t hold themselves back from expressing shock or excitement in the picture, we can’t help but notice the couple’s adorable chemistry.

Prateik Babbar states, “I have always been a very guarded person when it involves my private life. Infact I went down on one knee and proposed to Sanya at Time Out 72 music festival in Goa in December and no one knew about it till she brought it up with her parents. Since my grandfather passed away last year, we wanted to keep the festivities low key and hence will plan the wedding only next year. Yesterday was the happiest day of my life as Sanya brings a lot of stability and kismet into my life and I am someone who has always endorsed the idea of wedlock and brood. Currently the mood at home feels like it’s not the roka but the wedding with everyone having being so anxious about the preparations over the last one month but we are just regaling in this new found status.”

On the work front, Prateik Babbar has shot for Mulk, in which he would be sharing the screen space with Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, social thriller Mulk revolves around the real-life struggles of common people.

The Bollywood actor, who started off his filmy career in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, would also be seen in a negative role in Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

