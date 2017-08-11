Prasoon Joshi appointed CBFC chairperson

Prasoon Joshi replaces Pahlaj Nihalani as the CBFC chairperson. Prasoon Joshi replaces Pahlaj Nihalani as the CBFC chairperson.

Noted Bollywood lyricist-screenwriter and ad guru Prasoon Joshi on Friday replaced Pahlaj Nihalani as CBFC chairperson.

The government on Friday evening issued a notification announcing the appointment of Prasoon Joshi. The notification read: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (37 of 1952) read with rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983, the Central Government is pleased to appoint Sh. Prasoon Joshi as Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification in an honorary capacity from 11th August 2017 for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The Notification supersedes the earlier notification F No. M-11020/1/2014-DO (FC) dated 19th January 2015.”

Joining Prasoon Joshi on the Censor Board will be Vidya Balan, Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra, Neil Herbert, Vivek Agnihotri, TS Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripathi, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta among others.

Prasoon Joshi, who was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2015, has written lyrics for songs in Bollywood films such as Lajja, Fanaa, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Black and Delhi 6 among others. While Prasoon wrote the dialogues of the cult 2006 film Rang De Basanti, he made his debut as a screenwriter with 2014 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Winner of two National Awards and three Filmfare Awards, Prasoon Joshi is also the CEO of McCann World group India and Chairman (Asia Pacific).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App