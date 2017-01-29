Prakash Raj condemns attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Prakash Raj was speaking in an interactive session at Hyderabad Literary Festival being held here. Prakash Raj was speaking in an interactive session at Hyderabad Literary Festival being held here.

Actor Prakash Raj today condemned the attack on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali by terming the attackers as “cowards”. “I condemn the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They (the attackers) are cowards. This is not acceptable in the civilised society,” Raj said in an interactive session at Hyderabad Literary Festival being held here.

When asked about the alleged distortion of facts in the film Padmavati being made by Bhansali, for the alleged attack, the actor said. “How do they know? When Sanjay Leela

Bhansali had denied that there is no scene like that (as alleged by the attackers) you still do it ( attack)? That’s not the way”. Bhansali was allegedly assaulted yesterday by activists of a Rajput community group who also stopped the shooting of his movie “Padmavati” by vandalising the set at Jaigarh Fort, alleging that the director was “distorting facts”.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his crew have cancelled the shooting of “Padmavati” here in the wake of assault on him and vandalism on the sets of the movie by a Rajput group that has triggered outrage in the film industry which is demanding stern action against the culprits. “The shooting has been stopped by the filmmaker at Jaigarh Fort and they have vacated the place,” SHO Amer police station Narendra Kumar said.

A source close to the production said, “The makers have already clarified that there are no scenes between Padmavati and Allaudin Khilji’s characters. Bhansali has shot his movies in Rajasthan in the past but he never faced any problem. What happened was unfortunate and the team is packing up.”