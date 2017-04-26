Prakash Jha on Lipstick Under My Burkha finally getting a certificate: I had laughed at CBFC for banning my film

Lipstick Under My Burkha has been ordered an ‘A’ certificate by the FCAT. Lipstick Under My Burkha has been ordered an ‘A’ certificate by the FCAT.

Producer Prakash Jha and director Alankrita Shrivastava are happy that their film, Lipstick Under My Burkha has finally been granted an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification on the orders of the Film Certification Tribunal (FCAT).

A relieved director Alankrita said, “It is a very very big win and I feel very validated. The real reason we were opposing the CBFC is because we knew that they were not understanding the film, or they chose to not understand it! And now the FCAT has completely called the CBFC out on it and it’s decision, and has ruled in our favour. I feel it’s not just a win for me but for all the women of India. I was not just fighting for Lipstick Under My Burka or myself, I felt it was very important that women’s voice should not be silenced, and women stories need to be told. I think with the decision it is a win for all the women, and for the freedom of expression.”

Also read | Lipstick Under My Burkha: Film Certification Tribunal directs CBFC to grant it ‘A’ certificate

Prakash Jha, on the other side spoke on how he laughed at CBFC’s ban on the film. He said, “Frankly speaking, it is common sense. When I first read the CBFC’s decision and their wordings and the way they had seen the film, I really laughed! It was laughable, how can you interpret a story like that?! We all know that in our society, actually not only in our society, but every society, we have taken for granted that women have to look, behave and think and dream in a particular way which is entirely make though oriented! They (women) will be a part of our lives, but the way we want them to be, and women cannot think or aspire about their careers, and not talk about their sexuality! This is a well understood norm and that needs to be changed. Lipstick Under My Burkha is such a lovely story where four women in a very normal conversational, and in a funny anecdotal way talks about their feelings, bodies and sexualities, aspirations and careers. A male gazing mind oriented CBFC gets scared of!”

Now that Lipstick Under My Burkha has been ordered an ‘A’ certificate by the FCAT, the producer and the director have started their promotional strategies in India and will be announcing the release date by next week.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd