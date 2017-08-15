Prachi Desai injured while shooting for Kosha, says her bruises were ‘completely worth it’

Prachi Desai’s next film Kosha is a ‘dark urban fairy tale’. Prachi Desai’s next film Kosha is a ‘dark urban fairy tale’.

Bollywood actor Prachi Desai hurt herself while shooting for a scene in her upcoming film Kosha. She says after wrapping up she felt her bruises were “completely worth it”. A scene required Prachi to show anger and punch a wooden plank.

“Initially, the actress used boxing hand wraps, but was not satisfied with it. She decided to go without the hand wraps… After a two-minute long sequence, and when the director said ‘cut’ everyone realised that Prachi has bruised herself and was bleeding,” said a source from the set. Talking about the incident that happened last week, Prachi said in a statement: “At times, one gets completely involved in the character and though it was painful, it was completely worth it.”

Director Amman Advaita said: “We would retain the actual scene with her bleeding as she has rigorously kicked and punched for this sequence.” Kosha is being described as a ‘dark urban fairy tale’, with the story revolving around a girl who is a band member and struggles with substance abuse. It is produced by late Raj Kanwar’s son Abhay.

Prachi Desai had started her career in the film industry with Rock On alongside actor Farhan Akhtar. She was also a part of its sequel in 2016. Prachi was also seen in popular films like Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai, Life Partner, Azhar and Bol Bachchan to name a few. She was one of the actors who openly joined the nepotism debate and had mentioned that casting is still done based on whether you hail from a filmy family or not.

