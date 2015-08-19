Prabhudheva nervous about Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Singh is Bliing’

- GQ India Style Awards 2018: Akshay Kumar is GQ Legend; Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt win Most Stylish Man, Woman
Bollywood director Prabhudheva says he is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film “Singh is Bliing” but is also nervous about how the movie will be received by the audience.
“There is 200 percent happiness for the trailer and film he but 500 percent tension is there,” Prabhudheva told reporters here at the event of “Singh is Bliing”.
Prabhudheva , who has directed films like “R..Rajkumar”, “Rowdy Rathore”, says everyone can watch this film.
“‘Singh is Bliing’ is not a sequel to “Singh is King” it is a different film. This film is in genre of “Rowdy Rathore”. It is a masala family entertainer film,” the 42-year-old filmmaker said.
When asked about the experience of directing a North Indian film that has a Punjabi man as a central character (played by Akshay Kumar as Raftar Singh), Prabhudheva said, “Film’s don’t have a language and so does music. Singh (the character) is powerful, respectful and sensitive. He (Akshay Kumar) was there guiding me.”
Prabhudheva, an ace choreographer has not choreographed any songs for this film. “But I am not choreographing it (songs). I think there are people better than me,” he added.
The film starring Akshay, Amy Jackson, Lara Dutta, Kay Kay Menon in the lead roles is set to release on October 2.
