Exclusive: Prabhudeva to choreograph Thugs of Hindostan dance number featuring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif

The highlight of Thugs of Hindostan song, featuring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, is that Dance King Prabhudeva is choreographing this dance number. The highlight of Thugs of Hindostan song, featuring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, is that Dance King Prabhudeva is choreographing this dance number.

Well, it’s definitely touted as one of 2018’s most awaited films, Thugs of Hindostan, with a stellar cast like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and the newbie Fatima Sana Shaikh. Now a source close to the film told indianexpress.com exclusively that a special dance number is part of Thugs of Hindostan and the rehearsals for the same are underway in YRF Studios. The highlight is that Dance King Prabhudeva is choreographing this dance number.

A source told Indianexpress.com, “The rehearsals for the dance number have been happening for a couple of days. As Prabhudevaji’s dance moves are always different than what we normally see in a dance song, both Aamir sir and Katrina madam are putting in lots of efforts to get all the moves bang on. The shoot for the song will start on January 14. Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif have already worked together in Dhoom 3 and have had a song together in that, so their chemistry is impeccable and that’s adding zing to this dance number.”

Earlier Prabhudeva choreographed a song from Thugs of Hindostan that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. “It was a sight to see the veteran actor match moves with Mr Perfectionist under Prabhu sir’s dance direction,” adds the source.

We also learned that the film also stars singer Ila Arun in a small yet important role. We are sure that with a trio like Aamir, Katrina and Prabhudeva joining hands, this dance number will outdo Malang Malang’s record.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd