Prabhas treats Saaho co-star Shraddha Kapoor to some Hyderabadi cuisine. See photo

Shraddha Kapoor recently started shooting for her next ‘Saaho’ along with Prabhas in Hyderabad. We are aware of the excitement the actor is experiencing being the female lead of the film. And her happiness was taken to the next level when team ‘Saaho’ and her co-star Prabhas decided to feed her some ‘most amazing food’ on the sets.

Shraddha via her Instagram stories shared a click where we see a nice spread of some lip smacking Hyderabadi delicacies. A few more pictures from the ‘Saaho’ sets were also shared by the fan clubs.

Sharing her excitement about being a part of’ ‘Saaho’ , Shraddha Kapoor had earlier tweeted, “So so excited to be a part of the ‘Saaho’ team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo.” Earlier, there were rumours that Anushka Shetty will be part of the film bringing back the magic of Amarendra and Devasena from Baahubali. But with Shraddha and Prabhas coming together for the first time, the audience is patiently waiting to see their chemistry. Meanwhile, Prabhas has also promised that ‘Saaho’ will be grander than Baahubali in terms of VFX and action.

See photos of Shraddha Kapoor and co-star Prabhas from ‘Saaho’ sets:

‘Saaho’ will showcase high-octane action sequences and is being shot simultaneously in three different languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film directed by Sujith, and produced by Vamsi and Pramod, under their banner UV Creations will hit theaters next year.

Also, other than Shraddha and Prasha, Jackie Shroff is also a part of the film as one of the anti-heroes. Chunkey Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinnu Anand too have also joined the team of ‘Saaho’. Popular Malayalam actor Lal and Arun Vijay will also be a part of this ambitious project. With such a powerful star cast, the anticipation of people around the movie is bound to go a level up.

