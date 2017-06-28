Prabhas to do a cameo in Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah film?

Prabhas might be playing a cameo in Tamannaah’s upcoming film Khamoshi. Prabhas might be playing a cameo in Tamannaah’s upcoming film Khamoshi.

Actor Prabhas is currently working on his upcoming trilingual film Saaho. This would be his next outing after the success of Baahubali 2, and the film is slated for release next year. Now, news is that the star’s fans might see him on the silver screen before Saaho. Industry is abuzz that Prabhas might be doing a cameo is Prabhu Deva’s upcoming film Khamoshi starring Tamannaah in the lead role. The film, which is a remake of Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, will be the first Indian movie with 8K film. Also starring Bhumika Chawla, the film will be directed by Chakri Toleti.

Chakri, who impressed people with his technical skills when he worked in Don and Unnaipol Oruvan in south, will be debuting with this film in Bollywood. According to Deccan Chronicle, a source was quoted as saying, “Tamannaah and Prabhas are good friends, and he is more than happy to do anything for his close friends. It’s a special appearance which will enhance the story.”

However, Vashu Bhagnani, the producer of the film, did not confirm or deny. He said, “No comments. Wait and watch the film. All I can say is that it has shaped up well. We are looking forward to releasing the movie soon. We have almost wrapped up the film and are left with just four days shoot, which we will do soon.”

Tamannaah will be playing the role of differently abled individual and the movie is shot in London. Tamannaah has in fact shared a picture from the shooting spot, and had also thanked director Chakri and Vashu for giving the opportunity to work in this film. Technicians such as Cory Geryak, the cinematographer who worked on films such as Dark Knight, Inception and Ted 2 is also a part of the film’s crew.

