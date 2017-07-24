Poster Boys trailer: Sunny Deol’s dhai kilo ka haath is back but to take you on a laughter ride. Watch video

Poster Boyz: Deol brothers with Shreyas take you on a laughter ride. Poster Boyz: Deol brothers with Shreyas take you on a laughter ride.

Sunny Deol is back with his dhai kilo ka haath but this time the actor would make his fans go on a laughter ride. Joining him is his brother Bobby Deol and actor Shreyas Talpade. The Deol brothers have often been seen in intense roles, but in recent times, the two have been exploring their comic side, which has been accepted by the audience in a great way. After Yamla Pagla Deewana series, the duo is back with Poster Boys. Now, you may be confused what is Poster Boys. Well, the three men accidentally become the face of a vasectomy advertisement, which affects their personal and social relationships. The entire story revolves around how the trio get rid of their Poster Boys image.

Posters Boys is a remake of Marathi film Poshter Boyz, which was produced by Shreyas Talpade. Shreyas is now making his directorial debut in Bollywood with Posters Boys. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Affluence Movies Pvt Ltd.

Talking about Poster Boys, Shreyas said, “I think Sunny paji and Bobby must have also thought that this is the script where they can try something different. So, they loved the script and immediately agreed to be a part of it.” The film will release on September 8 this year.

Post this film, Sunny will be launching his son into Bollywood with the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and will also be directing it.

