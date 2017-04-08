Poster Boys: Bobby Deol’s comeback also stars Sunny Deol, Shreyas Talpade. Will it be as good as its original Poshter Boyz? See pic

Bobby Deol was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Bobby Deol was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.

Bobby Deol has stayed away from the silver screen for a while now. But the actor is all set to entertain the audience once again. His comeback film titled Poster Boys, also starring Sunny Deol and Shreyas Talpade, will hit the theatres on September 8. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same saying,” #PosterBoys, starring Sunny, Shreyas and Bobby, to release on 8 Sept 2017… Here’s the poster announcing the release date.”

Bobby was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, that also starred his brother Sunny and father, Dharmendra. On the other hand, Sunny recently returned to the big screen with Ghayal Once Again. Poster Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Affluence Movies Pvt Ltd. Bobby also took to Twitter and shared a video wherein he is seen requesting his fans to watch his film in theatres.

#PosterBoys, starring Sunny, Shreyas and Bobby, to release on 8 Sept 2017… Here’s the poster announcing the release date: pic.twitter.com/mIfSqfOGgJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 7, 2017

Posters Boys is a remake of Marathi film Poshter Boyz, which was produced by Shreyas Talpade. Shreyas is now making his directorial debut in Bollywood with Posters Boys. Earlier in an interview with indinanexpress.com, the actor-director spoke about the film, “First of all, they liked the script and subject of the movie very much. And they haven’t done anything like this before. And this is what that they got attracted to because as you can see many actors have now started experimenting with themselves and I think Sunny paji and Bobby must have also thought that this is the script where they can try something different. So they loved the script and immediately agreed to be a part of it.”

A few days ago Bobby was also spotted with Ranbir Kapoor at Ramesh Taurani’s party in Mumbai. Bobby wrote on Twitter, “About last night!! #friends #goodpeople #gymbuddies #life #togetherness #laughter #happiness #actor #fun #love #films.”

