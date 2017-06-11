Post Jab Harry Met Sejal posters, Gauri Khan shares her favorite ‘retro look’ with husband Shah Rukh Khan. See photo

Gauri Khan shared the posters of SRK’s upcoming film Jab Harry met Sejal. Gauri Khan also shared an old picture of her and husband SRK, and captioned it, “Love this Retro look ..” Gauri Khan shared the posters of SRK’s upcoming film Jab Harry met Sejal. Gauri Khan also shared an old picture of her and husband SRK, and captioned it, “Love this Retro look ..”

Shah Rukh Khan is all busy with his upcoming film which was all the news this week. We are talking about Jab Harry Met Sejal, the Imtiaz Ali film starring SRK and Anushka Sharma, which recently got its title and new posters. While wife Gauri Khan too shared the posters of SRK’s upcoming film, she shared an old picture of her and husband SRK, and captioned it, “Love this Retro look ..” Now, SRK and Gauri are probably Bollywood’s numero uno couple but of late more than their romance, we hear of them as parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. This throwback photo is pure nostalgia. Gauri seems to still be in love with SRK’s old, innocent look.

While as per reports we know Jab Harry met Sejal sees SRK portraying a tourist guide from Punjab while Anushka plays a Gujarati girl. Rest that follows is an unabashed love story. Giving an insight into what the movie is about, SRK said, “The film travels a lot… But it is not on travel. It’s a tourist guide, but it’s a love story… Two people meet somehow, and somewhere down the line as they are moving around, they kind of fall in love.”

The romantic drama, Jab Harry met Sejal was widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest and it marks the third flick of Shah Rukh and Anushka together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

See the latest post of Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan:

Also see Jab Harry Met Sejal posters:

On Friday, as soon as the title of the film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, was revealed, it started trending on social media. Imtiaz Ali directed romantic drama will release on August 4. Shah Rukh is confident Jab Harry Met Sejal will have a long run and hopes the long weekend courtesy Raksha Bandhan on August 7 (Monday) will help.

