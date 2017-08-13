Post-accident, Neha Dhupia thanks well-wishers with a heartfelt note

Neha Dhupia confirms her well-being on Twitter. Neha Dhupia confirms her well-being on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia met with a horrible car accident on Saturday, en route to the Chandigarh airport, suffering a number of injuries. She seems to be on the mend and recently took to Twitter to share the news of the accident, while updating her fans and well-wishers on her recovery. The talk show host tweeted out a detailed message, recounting her harrowing experience.

Neha also shared her heartfelt thanks for all the wishes received. This is what her photo message said, “Yes the news is correct. I was recently in a 3 car collision while on the way to work. The accident was horrible and shook me a lot. Fortunately, I came out with minor injuries on my neck and back that are healing well. While it was a harrowing experience that I’d never wish on anyone… because of it I got such an outpouring of love and prayers which are priceless to me. Thank you for all your wishes and blessings! A car crash can’t stop me from being myself but it has made me appreciate every little thing even more than before. So yes, I’m well and safe. And happy to take selfies with everyone who wants one.”

As if being in an accident wasn’t traumatic enough, following the incident, instead of helping her, the crowd around wanted to take selfies with the actress. Taking a dig at those who exhibited such appalling behaviour, Neha says she is now ready to click as many selfies as people want.

Soooo here’s what happened a few days ago… pic.twitter.com/m0rZzfiGD6 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 13, 2017

Neha was in Chandigarh to promote her podcast series, No Filter Neha Season 2. Soon after the news of the accident was known, a source close to the actress told indianexpress.com, “Neha met with an accident on her way to the airport in Chandigarh after promoting Nofilter Neha. A car from behind rammed into hers. The impact hurt her shoulder a bit but there’s nothing serious. She is doing fine. The back window of the car is broken. It was quite insensitive of the crowd to take selfies after they saw she met with an accident.”

We hope Neha recovers from the unfortunate event and gets back to her normal routine soon.

