Popularity is due to the love and appreciation I receive from my fans : Ajay Devgn

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who has a huge fan following across the nation, says his popularity is because of their love and appreciation and therefore he keeps their demands and wishes in mind while making any film.

After the failure of two highly-anticipated films Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal, the National Awards winning actor, asked if he keeps his fans in mind as they are quite excited about his upcoming film Baadshaho, said: “I think they(fans) are the one who makes you a star so their opinion should be considered. They really love you and they know what they want from you, so I think their opinion should matter.”

Ajay was speaking at a media interaction where the rest of the film’s cast and crew including Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Milan Luthria were also present.

Within two months of Baadshaho release, Ajay would be seen in another film, Golmaal 4. The film, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu reprising their roles, will welcome new female leads, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu.

Ajay said he did not think that the release of two films in a short span of time would affect their business. “No, both the films are in different genres so the audience will get a chance to watch two different films. I am not worried about that,” he said.

Ajay, on the other hand, had a good run with his last film, Shivaay. The actor has wrapped up the shoot of his film, Baadshaho as well. Baadshaho is releasing on September 1.

