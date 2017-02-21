Latest News

Poorna motion poster: Rahul Bose says girls can do anything

Rahul Bose releases his upcoming film, Poorna's motion poster. The real-life story is truly inspiring.

poorna motion poster, rahul bose, poorna, mount everest, poorna mount everest, poorna biopic, rahul bose producer, rahul bose actor, virat kohli, indian express news, indian express, entertainment news Rahul Bose shares the motion poster of his upcoming biopic, Poorna.

Rahul Bose’s Poorna’s motion poster is out and we just can’t keep quiet about it. The film, which has already created a lot of curiosity among the audiences and also the celebrities, is based on an inspiring and true story of a poor girl from Telangana who created history on May 25, 2014, by becoming the youngest girl in the world to scale the Mount Everest.

The actor, who was ecstatic to share the first motion poster of the film, wrote on Twitter that he still can’t believe that a 13-year-old girl could climb the Mount Everest. He also arranged a special screening of the film for Indian cricketers. The guests, including Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Anil Kumble, were all praise for the inspirational tale of real life star Poorna.

Last year, Poorna Malavath, the girl on whom the story is based, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to unveil the first look of her biopic.

Watch: Poorna motion poster here

Earlier, Rahul Bose’s timeline was filled with Indian cricketers sharing their feedback on the film.

Read tweets here:

On the work front, Rahul might be seen in the sequel of Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam. As an actor, Rahul has delivered some highly acclaimed films like Mr. And Mrs. Iyer, Chameli and 15 Park Avenue.

He also has been part of commercial films like Jhankaar Beats, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Dil Dhadakne Do. In fact, the actor was also a part of the first Indian national rugby team to play in an international event, the Asian Rugby Football Union Championship. Poorna will hit the theatres on March 31st nation wide.

