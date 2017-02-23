Poorna is not a small film, will be a big commercial success: Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose’s second directorial is about Poorna Malavath, 13-year-old mountain climber. Rahul Bose’s second directorial is about Poorna Malavath, 13-year-old mountain climber.

Story of a 13-year-old tribal girl’s Mt Everest expedition might interest people but not necessarily enough for them to fund it, after all it doesn’t boast of a huge star and lacks any commercial element. But actor-filmmaker Rahul Bose, who is bringing this real life story to the big screen with Poorna, says he didn’t have any problem in getting a producer for the movie and he is confident that it will prove to be a box office success like any other big film.

Poorna is the biopic of a teenager Poorna Malavath, who hails from Telengana and is the youngest girl to climb Mt Everest. Her role is played by debutant Aditi Inamdar.

This is Rahul’s second directorial venture in 15 years and his first production.

“This is going to be a very big movie commercially, I can bet on that. So, I never had this doubt (whether it will get released or make money). When I first got the script, I felt ashamed that I hadn’t heard about Poorna before. We talk about PV Sindhu, Dipika Karmakar, Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal, which is great but no one knows about this incredible story of Poorna. I felt this is a phenomenal story. If a Bollywood scriptwriter said, ‘I am writing about a girl who is 13-year-old and climbed Mt Everest,’ people around him would have said, ‘Be a little reasonable, at least make her age 16!’ So, I knew this was a winner. As a producer, I knew this. When I met Amit (Amit Patni, film’s co-producer), he was convinced in two meetings. So, we never had doubts,” Rahul said.

The filmmaker interacted with the media persons at the trailer launch of the film. Rahul further said that he splurged on the film as he wanted it to be technically sound.”Wherever it was required, we spent money. The film is not made on a small budget. It is a big film. The VFX in the film… I have seen VFX like this very less in Hindi films,” he added.

Poorna features unreleased footage from the Mt Everest expedition of 2014, and Rahul revealed that he struggled to acquire those shots, which will be seen for the first time in the movie. “We have some 70 shots from the summit. Those shots are unreleased shots in the history of Everest expeditions. The 2014 expedition, of which we got the footage, had one Indian, Hemant Sachdev. Before us, he had turned down a lot of producers. But when we explained how we were going to shoot the film, he got convinced and shared those shots,” the filmmaker said.

