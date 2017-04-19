Poonam Pandey says Google banned her app

Poonam Pandey appealed her fans to not get disheartened as her app will soon be back as the issue will be resolved soon. Poonam Pandey appealed her fans to not get disheartened as her app will soon be back as the issue will be resolved soon.

Actress Poonam Pandey says her newly launched app, which she promised would have “bold” content, has been banned by Google.”I don’t know why. I see many adult magazines on Play Store and App Store. It’s interesting that on one hand Google Play Store is suspending the app and on the other some fans are ‘complaining’ that I am not even nude in the photos,” Poonam said. She unveiled the app on Monday.

She also tweeted: “Google has suspended the app but Android users can directly download #ThePoonamPandeyApp from my website.”

Google has suspended the App..but the Android users can directly download #ThePoonamPandeyApp from my website http://t.co/tNXblbfKeF — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) April 17, 2017

When IANS reached Google for a comment, Google spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on individual applications. You can check out our policies for more information.” Despite the “ban”, Poonam seemed to be happy.

She said: “I am very happy with the response as we got 15,000 downloads in less than 15 minutes.” She also added that her team had decided that till the time the issue was resolved, everyone could download the app from her official website.”I would like to appeal to my fans, don’t get disheartened. The issue shall be resolved soon,”Poonam said.

Poonam was last seen doing a special appearance in the 2017 film Aa Gaya Hero, which starred Govinda. She earlier made headlines for promising to go topless if the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in 2011.

