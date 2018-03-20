Salman Khan’s Veergati co-actor Pooja Dadwal ill, asks for financial aid from the actor

Salman Khan shared the screen with Pooja Dadwal in 1995 film Veergati. Salman Khan shared the screen with Pooja Dadwal in 1995 film Veergati.

Salman Khan’s Veergati co-actor Pooja Dadwal has appealed to the star to help her financially as she battles with tuberculosis. Pooja in an interview has also said that she has been trying to reach out to the actor but has not received any response yet.

According to a Navbharat Times report, Pooja has been suffering from Tuberculosis and other lung ailments. She has been admitted to Mumbai’s TB hospital in Sewri from past 15 days. In her interview with NavbharatTimes.com, Pooja said, “Six months back I came to know that I am suffering from a serious disease Tuberculosis. I tried contacting Salman Khan but I haven’t received any help until now. Maybe if he watches my video, he might help me. I have been managing a Casino in Goa for a long time but now I do not have a single penny to even buy for myself a cup of tea.”

The report also suggested that Pooja’s relatives and her husband have abandoned her after knowing about her disease. Also, her condition is deteriorating because of lack of adequate treatment. Salman who has been involved in a lot of philanthropic work through his Being Human Foundation has not yet reacted to the reports.

Pooja made her debut in Indian film industry with Veergati in 1995 and later starred in movies like Hindustan, Inteqaam and Dabdaba.

