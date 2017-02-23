Pooja Bhatt to file police complaint against man posing as her agent

Pooja Bhatt is horrified that a man posed as her agent. Pooja Bhatt is horrified that a man posed as her agent.

Actress-turned-director Pooja Bhatt has revealed that a man has been posing as her agent and taking funds from event companies on her behalf.

The 44-year-old Jism filmmaker says she is “horrified” by this incident and plans to take police action against the man named Prashant Malgewar from Solitude Lifestyle Inc.

“Horrified that a man called Prashant Malgewar-Solitude Lifestyle Inc is masquerading as my agent and taking funds from event co’s on my behalf,” Pooja tweeted.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“This is a very DANGEROUS trend. Strict action needs to be taken against Prashant Malgewar (Soulitude Lifestyle Inc) as this amounts to FRAUD. Prashant Malgewar is NOT my agent or representative. He is a fraudster who needs to be booked for claiming he does,” she further wrote.

Here are Pooja Bhatt’s tweets:

Horrified that a man called Prashant Malgewar-Solitude Lifestyle Inc is masquerading as my agent & taking funds from event co’s on my behalf — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

This is a very DANGEROUS trend. Strict action needs to be taken against Prashant Malgewar(Soulitude Lifestyle Inc) as this amounts to FRAUD — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

Prashant Malgewar(Soulitude lifestyle INC) is NOT my agent or representative. He is a fraudster who needs to be booked for claiming he does. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

A man walks into a reputed event co’s office,claims money on my behalf & no-one there asks for authentication or a signed invoice from me? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

Have to file a complaint against Prashant Malgewar(Soulitude Lifestyle Inc)New Delhi with both Mumbai Police & Delhi Police for fraud. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2017

Pooja wondered how reputed companies could not call the man’s bluff and gave him money without even asking for a signed invoice from her.

“A man walks into a reputed event co’s office, claims money on my behalf & no-one there asks for authentication or a signed invoice from me?

“Have to file a complaint against Prashant Malgewar (Soulitude Lifestyle Inc) New Delhi with both Mumbai Police and Delhi Police for fraud,” Pooja tweeted.