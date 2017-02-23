Latest News

Pooja Bhatt to file police complaint against man posing as her agent

Pooja Bhatt is horrified with the entire incident and will not leave the matter without taking action.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:February 23, 2017 1:09 pm
pooja-bhatt-759 Pooja Bhatt is horrified that a man posed as her agent. 

Actress-turned-director Pooja Bhatt has revealed that a man has been posing as her agent and taking funds from event companies on her behalf.

The 44-year-old Jism filmmaker says she is “horrified” by this incident and plans to take police action against the man named Prashant Malgewar from Solitude Lifestyle Inc.

“Horrified that a man called Prashant Malgewar-Solitude Lifestyle Inc is masquerading as my agent and taking funds from event co’s on my behalf,” Pooja tweeted.

“This is a very DANGEROUS trend. Strict action needs to be taken against Prashant Malgewar (Soulitude Lifestyle Inc) as this amounts to FRAUD. Prashant Malgewar is NOT my agent or representative. He is a fraudster who needs to be booked for claiming he does,” she further wrote.

Here are Pooja Bhatt’s tweets:

Pooja wondered how reputed companies could not call the man’s bluff and gave him money without even asking for a signed invoice from her.

“A man walks into a reputed event co’s office, claims money on my behalf & no-one there asks for authentication or a signed invoice from me?

“Have to file a complaint against Prashant Malgewar (Soulitude Lifestyle Inc) New Delhi with both Mumbai Police and Delhi Police for fraud,” Pooja tweeted.

