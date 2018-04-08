Pooja Bhatt excited about filming Sadak 2, shares a picture from the 1991 film’s sets

Pooja Bhatt is simply keen to revisit the poignant love story with Sadak 2. Pooja Bhatt is simply keen to revisit the poignant love story with Sadak 2.

We all know that 1991 film Sadak, which featured the poignant love story of Pooja and Ravi, is all set to get a sequel titled Sadak 2. And yet again, it will be Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt reprising the lead roles in the movie being produced by Mukesh Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt seems to be all excited about the film. While we are waiting for Sadak 2, Pooja shared a throwback click from Sadak.

Pooja shared an old click with father and producer Mahesh Bhatt and her co-star Sanjay Dutt and wrote in the caption, “Flashback-First day of shooting for Sadak at Mukesh Mills.We were shooting an action sequence that I was not part of but was always more interested in what happened behind the camera hence tagged along!”

She further wrote, “Can’t wait for Sadak2! Gratitude to @maheshfilm and Vishesh Films for giving us a film that will be mentioned in all our obituaries. Next up? Sadak part two of course! #Sadak #Sadak2 #cultfilm #smashhit #thosewerethedays #unafraidtostandout #theroaring90s #MaheshBhatt #Sanjaydutt #poojabhatt #behindthescenes #filmmaking #filmmakinglife #flashback #memories.”

See Pooja Bhatt’s latest post from Sadak sets:

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is simply keen to revisit the poignant love story. Talking to Indianexpress.com, Pooja had shared earlier, “Sadak 2 will reflect the special relationship Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt share. While my character is unique, and this film like Aashiqui 2 makes you believe in love at a time when it’s so easy to walk away from a relationship, it is going to be about Sanju from the first frame to the last. It’s my father’s ode to him.”

See more photos of Sadak 2 stars:

Adding to it, Pooja also mentioned about the big challenge to cast the young couple. “It can’t be a chocolate-boy hero, we are looking for a boy with a striking personality and a girl who has the emotional resonance of Pooja and Alia Bhatt,” said Pooja.

