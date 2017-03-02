Pooja Bhatt on her alcoholism: I had to quit before I drank myself to the grave

Pooja Bhatt is happy about her journey towards being healthy. Pooja Bhatt is happy about her journey towards being healthy.

Working in a high-stress job with constant reasons to celebrate or whine, it can be difficult to get rid of alcoholism but Pooja Bhatt has emerged victorious in her personal battle against the bottle. The actor turned filmmaker has kept herself away from alcohol for 68 days straight, and that in itself is a reason to celebrate for her. Talking about her journey from addiction to sobriety, she says it is a phone call from her father Mahesh Bhatt that inspired her to walk away from her unhealthy lifestyle. She says it was that moment when she realised that she had to “to quit before I drank myself to the grave.”

In conversation with Mid-Day, Pooja said on December 21, before hanging up, her father said, “If you love me then love yourself because I live in you,” which had an impact on her. She promised him that “from this moment I’m going to be the best ‘me’ I’m capable of being.” Of course, there were moments when she wanted to give in to her addiction, like when she was ringing her 45th birthday.

More from the world of Entertainment:

She did celebrate with quite a many bottles but touched none. “I asked myself if I needed it, and if I did, why stop with one glass? Why not drink the whole bottle of champagne because as somebody said, ‘One drink is had with the enemy.’ I called my friends to my farm, we swam at 2 am, we did many fun things, but I didn’t drink,” she smiles.

Also read | Pooja Bhatt to file police complaint against man posing as her agent

She gives all the credit to her father. She has seen what alcohol did to him and his relationship with her mother. She says, “I’m in the pink of health except for the weight I put on because I’m now a stressful producer. But being the daughter of an alcoholic makes you four times more susceptible to becoming one.” Mahesh Bhatt had got rid of his addiction when he was shooting the climax of his film, Daddy. In fact, the second person who inspires her is Cabaret director Kaustav, who had quit drinking two years ago because if anything went wrong on the Cabaret sets, he didn’t want anyone to blame it on his drinking.

Check out recent pictures of Pooja Bhatt:

“No one thought he could stay 24 hours without alcohol but he proved them wrong. For me, these two are shining examples, who understand without me telling them anything,” she says, but also agrees many need institutions like AA to dry out. She also shares that while her body’s reaction is making her feel lighter and happier, the biggest victory for her was to wake up to the news of her sister Alia Bhatt winning the Filmfare Best Actress Award.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd