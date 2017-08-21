Pooja Bhatt completes 8 months as a teetotaller

Pooja Bhatt had decided to quit drinking last year’s Christmas. Pooja Bhatt had decided to quit drinking last year’s Christmas.

Pooja Bhatt has successfully completed eight months of sobriety and the actor-director is ecstatic about it. The 45-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the news. “Oh & today is 8 months of sobriety for me!Have come a pretty long way baby! Here’s to the rest of the journey! 🙏👊❤️#onedayatatime,” wrote Pooja, alongside a selfie.

The Jism 2 director decided to quit drinking on Christmas last year. “I quit drinking because I thought somewhere I had fallen in that trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself. “We here try to brush things under the carpet. People put up this facade that they are under control by saying things like Its socially acceptable, I am not that drunk,” Pooja had shared at an event early this year.

Pooja was last seen in Everybody Says I’m Fine in 2001 as an actor. She is now all set to return to the silver screen in a movie adaptation of economist Abheek Barua’s crime novel City of Death, which she will produce too.

The film rights to the novel, published last year by Juggernaut Books, have been acquired by Pooja’s production company Fish Eye Network. The film is set to go on floors in December 2017. With her onscreen coming back, fans are definitely in for a treat.

“The plot, the milieu and especially the characters grabbed me and left me gasping by the end of it. The themes of depression, addiction, false appearances and corruption make it relevant to the times,” Pooja had said about City of Death.

