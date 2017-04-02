Pooja Bhatt clears air about delay in release of Richa Chadha starrer Cabaret, and the reason might shock you

Pooja Bhatt talks about Cabaret starring Richa Chadha. Pooja Bhatt talks about Cabaret starring Richa Chadha.

Cabaret, produced by Pooja Bhatt and starring Richa Chadha, was initially supposed to release in 2016. However, it still hasn’t made it to the theaters. Directed by Kaustav Narayan Niyogi, the movie is about a cabaret dancer, for which Richa Chadha had trained hard. The teaser of the film released, and so did a song. However, the movie seems to be facing trouble regarding making it to the silver screen. Pooja Bhatt has an answer to that.

Pooja tweeted about her 100th day of sobriety and many fans congratulated her. She said, “100 days of sobriety. Grateful to life for showing me yet again the stuff I am made off! Gratitude & more! 🙏” So a fan asked her, “@PoojaB1972 Now that you are happy today, Can you tell us when will #Cabaret release? @RichaChadha_.” Pooja replied that the movie will only be released once the crew and cast receive their dues. She said, “Not until my cast & crew receive the dues owed to them by the financiers. 🙏”

Not until my cast & crew receive the dues owed to them by the financiers. 🙏 http://t.co/MqBZ6MJ7dt — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 2, 2017

Richa had worked on this film when Masaan had released and she had even shared pictures from the sets. Many had also speculated that this movie was inspired by the life of popular yesteryear actor Helen, because Richa had been spotted reading the biography of Helen written by Jerry Pinto. Many wondered if this was a coincidence or if she was preparing for her role.

After this announcement by Pooja Bhatt, we wonder if the movie will ever see the light of the day. On the work front, Richa was last seen in Sarabjit alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda.

