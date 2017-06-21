Pooja Bhatt on comeback: I’m returning as an alcoholic cop after I decided to quit alcohol

Pooja Bhatt is returning on screen with a movie adaptation of crime novel City of Death. Pooja Bhatt is returning on screen with a movie adaptation of crime novel City of Death.

Pooja Bhat is all set to return to the silver screen in a movie adaptation of economist Abheek Barua’s crime novel City of Death, which she will produce too. The film rights to the novel, published last year by Juggernaut Books, have been acquired by Pooja’s production company Fish Eye Network.

City of Death introduces Sohini Sen, a middle aged, pill-popping alcoholic detective. When a young woman from a well-connected family is found beheaded, Sohini is tasked with investigating the case. But it turns out to be a political minefield with the tabloids baying for her blood. Apart from producing the film, Pooja will be playing the lead role of Sohini.

“The plot, the milieu and especially the characters grabbed me and left me gasping by the end of it. The themes of depression, addiction, false appearances and corruption make it relevant to the times,” says Pooja. Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank, says it is “immensely gratifying to have someone of Pooja’s calibre make and more importantly act in the adaptation of my book”.

“Pooja’s imaginative cinematic vision for ‘City of Death’ makes her the perfect acquirer of this book. She truly gets the core of this dark story,” says Anish Chandy, head of business development at Juggernaut Books.

“My friend Kaustav Narayan Niyogi recommended the book and even as I was reading it, I wanted to get back on the set to play this character. This came as an electric shock because that part of my life was no longer a priority. I called my dad (Mahesh Bhatt) to make this guilty confession and he assured me that it was a good feeling, as did my producer-partner, Sheel Kumar,” she told Pune Mirror. She added on a jovial note, “The joke is that I’m making a comeback as an alcoholic cop after I have decided to quit alcohol.”

Pooja was last seen in Everybody Says I’m Fine in 2001. The film is set to go on floors in December 2017. With her onscreen coming back, fans are definitely in for a treat.

(PTI inputs)

