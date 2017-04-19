Political party wants to ban Sunny Leone’s condom ads, she says let government decide

Reacting to all the opposition against her condom ads, actor Sunny Leone has said let the government decide. Reacting to all the opposition against her condom ads, actor Sunny Leone has said let the government decide.

Sunny Leone is sheer sparkle when she walks into a room. At an event on Tuesday, as she launched a TVC for jewelsouk.com, she shone like a jewel herself. Is she not bothered by the latest controversy to assail her — a political party demanding a ban on Sunny Leone’s condom ads alleging indecency and moral corruption.

To this, the Laila girl Sunny replied, “My reaction to this is that only the government can decide what’s best for the citizens, and I am no one to tell anyone what they should or shouldn’t do in a democracy! I can’t really say anything about what people should do and what people should not do. India is a democracy, one of the greatest things about India is the democracy and free speech. People can say whatever they want to, what do I have to do with it? The government decides what is suitable for the citizens, and that’s the end to this question!”

On Monday, the women’s wing of the Republican Party of India (A) demanded that condom ads featuring Sunny Leone should be banned. “The advertising campaign objectifies the feminine gender and has proved to be a sheer embarrassment for all women viewers… It’s a very ugly scene and conveys a very different message,” Women’s Wing secretary of the party, Sheela Gangurde, told IANS. She also said that they have got a lot of complaints in the matter, “In fact, we have received scores of complaints from women viewers, women activists and others on the ‘undesirable’ content of this and even some other advertisements promoting condoms or contraceptives, and these should be banned.”

