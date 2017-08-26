Police complaint against Rishi Kapoor

A police complaint has been filed against Rishi Kapoor for tweeting an objectionable picture of a child. A police complaint has been filed against Rishi Kapoor for tweeting an objectionable picture of a child.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has landed himself in yet another controversy. Advocate Adil Khatri, who is also the general secretary of Jai Ho Foundation, has lodged a police complaint against the actor for posting an offensive picture of a child on his Twitter handle.

When indianexpress.com got in touch with Adil Khatri, he said, “We have filed a complaint with Mumbai Police Commissioner, Mumbai Cyber Cell and Ministry of Woman and Child Development against actor Rishi Kapoor for posting nude and pornographic image of a child on his Twitter account @chintskap.”

He further said that Rishi Kapoor has been playing with cyber laws for too long, and now someone needs to teach him a lesson. He added, “We don’t know who the child in the picture is, but it is offensive as the child is naked and a headphone has been stuck into his private parts.”

We tried getting in touch with the actor to talk about the same, but he refused to comment on the matter.

Rishi Kapoor has previously raised eyebrows across social media with his acerbic wit and scathing sense of humour.

From slamming Anurag Basu for the failure of Jagga Jasoos to his ‘Baap Ka Maal’ comment for naming public institutions after Gandhis, the 64-year-old actor has been receiving more attention on Twitter. When Ranbir was asked for a reaction on his father’s Twitter personality, he had said that he doesn’t take him seriously all the time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd