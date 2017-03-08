Police complaint against Ram Gopal Varma over his Sunny Leone tweet on International Women’s Day

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet on International Women’s day received a backlash on social media. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet on International Women’s day received a backlash on social media.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet, ostensibly wishing International Women’s Day, has got him into a legal trouble as a police complaint has been filed against him, accusing him of insulting women.

Known for offending people with his opinions, Varma was at it again today morning as he tweeted, “I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives.”

He, obviously received a backlash from Twitterati. Now, Pratiksha Kargaonkar, belonging to Women’s branch of Hindu group Hindu Janajagruti, has filed a complaint against him in Goa.

The complaint states that insulting a woman’s prestige is a cognizable offence under the Indecent Representation of Women Act, hence an offence should be registered against the director under Cyber Law for victimisation of Women.

Check out the copy of the Police complaint filed against Ram Gopal Varma, here.

Pratiksha has also demanded that Varma’s Twitter account be permanently blocked. The filmmaker is yet to respond to the complaint.

He, however, has already given a piece of his mind to his critics, in a series of tweets. “The negative noise towards my tweet on @SunnyLeone arises from ultimate hypocrisy.She has more honesty and more self respect than any woman,” he wrote.

The director added, “@SunnyLeone doesn’t have millions following bcos of her body as 1000’s of women hv great bodies ..Her greatness is in standing by her pride.” He even declared that he would make a short film on the adult star-turned-actor.

“Soon making short film on exposing sanctimoniousness of extremely antithetical multifarious perspectives on the phenomenon of @SunnyLeone. My short film on her phenomenon will bare the veiled centrally decomposed cogitations in all the mentally corroded naysayers of @SunnyLeone,” Varma posted.

Hindu Janajagruti has its headquarters in Goa.

