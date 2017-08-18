Police book mobile company owner and 100 others after Sunny Leone’s visit to Kochi

Post Sunny Leone’s visit to Kochi, police has booked the owner of the mobile brand and 100 others for obstructing public way. Post Sunny Leone’s visit to Kochi, police has booked the owner of the mobile brand and 100 others for obstructing public way.

The owner of a mobile store and 100 others were booked by Kochi city police on charges of blocking a road in the city for hours on Thursday due to the visit of adult star-turned-Bollywood actor Sunny Leone.

Police said they faced difficulties in managing the huge crowd gathered to have a glimpse of the actor, who arrived here for inaugurating the mobile store at M G Road.

The mobile store owner and 100 others were booked under IPC sections 283 (obstruction in public way) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), police said.

This is a unbelievable video. Geez. How did I manage getting out of the car lol. http://t.co/5YmQMQVttt — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Hi! Photography by the most amazing @tomas_moucka truely knows how to capture a moment in time. #kochi #fone4 pic.twitter.com/qtqOjqdK10 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

I don’t think even politicians have received such welcome in Kerala. #SunnyleoneInKochi pic.twitter.com/stjeTtgMFz — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) August 17, 2017

No words…Can’t thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4pic.twitter.com/UTAnjlYvc5 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4 pic.twitter.com/lLHTo8GyrC — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

So awesome!! Thank you Kerla!! http://t.co/J93ON76oly — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Twitterati went berserk when pictures of the crowd gathered to see Sunny Leone in Kochi surfaced online. The actor herself took to her social media accounts to post the picture and videos as she was overwhelmed with the love and attention that she got from people. The roads were blocked and people pushed each other to get a closer look of Sunny. This resulted in various memes that have gone viral on social media. The most popular one being that of a comparison between Sunny at Kochi, Obama’s swearing-in ceremony and Donald Trump when he was sworn in as the POTUS.

The roads were apparently blocked for hours as people thronged to the spot to meet the actor. Sunny wrote about her visit to Kochi on Twitter, “This is an unbelievable video. Geez. How did I manage getting out of the car lol.” In fact, her husband Daniel Weber took to Twitter and said, “Superhero By day !!! Dork by night !!! @SunnyLeone @DanielWeber99”

(With inputs from PTI)

