PM Narendra Modi invites Anushka Sharma to be a part of Swachhata Hi Seva initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited actor-producer Anushka Sharma to be part of the government’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative, saying her presence would help in “inspiring others to be part of the movement”.

Anushka, who is also one of the faces of the cleanliness campaign ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, wished Modi on his 67th birthday on Sunday and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our PM Narendra Modi-ji. Thank you sir for the invitation to join the Swachhata Hi Seva movement.”

She also shared a letter from the Prime Minister which read, “In the coming days, we will commemorate Gandhi Jayanti. An inspiration to billions across generations and borders, Mahatma Gandhi recognised that our attitude towards cleanliness also reflects our attitude towards society. Bapu believed in achieving cleanliness through community participation.

“Bapu also strongly believed that ‘swachhata’ is for each one of us to practise. Inspired by the noble thoughts and a faith in the spirit of 125 crore Indians, let us pledge towwards cleanliness. Let us ensure that the coming days are about the mantra of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’…

I am honoured to be a part of #SwachhBharat campaign and will do my best for the noble initiative of #SwachhataHiSeva (2/2) pic.twitter.com/SrSt2GKBWF — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 17, 2017

Happy Birthday to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji.Thank you Sir for the invitation to join the #SwachhataHiSeva movement (1/2) — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 17, 2017

“A clean India is the most noble service we can do for the poor, downtrodden and the marginalised….” The letter further read that cinema is one of the most “effective” mediums to bring about a change at a large scale.

She also tweeted, “I am honoured to be part of Swachh Bharat campaign and will do my best for the noble initiative of Swachhata Hi Seva.” Apart from Anushka, Modi has also invited Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to be part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement.

