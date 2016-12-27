PM Modi wants to bring change in society through demonetisation: Om Puri

Om Puri has faith that demonetisation will help reduce the problem of black money in Indian society. Om Puri has faith that demonetisation will help reduce the problem of black money in Indian society.

Om Puri is fully in support of demonetisation and feels the long term gains of the move will soon be felt and enjoyed by people. The veteran actor is not oblivious to the pains suffered by the masses, especially the poor after the government abolished Rs 500 and 1000 notes in the country. While Puri puts the blame of pain experienced by people a result of government’s bad execution, the actor still has faith that the move will help reduce the problem of black money in Indian society.

Said Om Puri, “I would say it’s a good move. Unfortunately, their preparation was not up to the mark. New notes should have been printed first. I think this is what may have happened. The government probably learnt that the news of demonetisation has spread to other parties. So before they were fully prepared to execute, they declared it in order to catch others by surprise.”

Puri, however, chooses to look at long term gains of the move. “Problems are being faced by many, especially the poor. I may not have time to stand in line and I can send my driver. But what about poor people who don’t even have a bank account. They have been facing problems. But long-term gains will happen. Black money has reached banks. If this move wasn’t right, opposition would have already set things on fire. PM Modi is doing the right thing. He wants to bring a change in the society by reducing poverty and eliminating differences.”

Puri is currently busy promoting his political satire called Rambhajan Zindabad in which he plays what he calls a ‘shaitan’ character. Next year, he will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Tubelight. Talking about the film, Puri said, “The shoot is still on. The experience of shooting till now for Tubelight has been really great.”

Apart from Bollywood, Puri will also be seen in two international projects namely Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy House in which he plays a blind man and Solar Eclipse.

