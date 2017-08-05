Plea against Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha rejected by Jaipur court

Pratik Sharma had alleged that makers have lifted the punchline and the subject from his film Gutrun Gutar Gun. Pratik Sharma had alleged that makers have lifted the punchline and the subject from his film Gutrun Gutar Gun.

A local court here on Saturday rejected a plea seeking a stay on the release of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The arguments in the case were completed on August 2 and judgment was reserved for Saturday. “After hearing arguments for three successive days, the Jaipur Metropolitan Court prima facie found no merit in the case and rejected the application,” S.S. Hora, counsel for Viacom18, said.

“We will study the judgement and then decide our future course of action,” G.D. Bansal, advocate for Jaipur based filmmaker Pratik Sharma, who had brought a copyright infringement case against the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Sharma brought the case against Plan C Studios, an alliance between Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks helmed by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia, and Viacom18 on July 7 in a Jaipur Metropolitan Court.

Sharma had alleged that the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had lifted the punchline and the subject from his film Gutrun Gutar Gun. The court on July 26 asked the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to file a reply or enter into arguments in the case of copyright violation on July 31.

The court had earlier issued a notice returnable on July 22, but as a strike by the clerical staff was going on, the court gave the respondents July 26 as a new date for filing their reply. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitation in India and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign.

It features Bhumi Pednekar with Akshay and will release on August 11.

