Playing lead is a big responsibility: Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra: ‘Ankhon Dekhi’ is a different film for me because I have always done commercial movies.

Character actor Sanjay Mishra, who is known for his roles in ‘All the Best’, ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama’, says playing a protagonist in a film is a huge responsibility.

Mishra, 51, who would be seen playing his career’s first lead in Rajat Kapoor’s ‘Ankhon Dekhi’, said making your audience glued to the screen for two hours is a challenging task.

“It’s a responsibility as I have to run the film completely on my shoulder. ‘Ankhon Dekhi’ is a different film for me because I have always done commercial movies. I had to narrate the story for two hours and make my audience glued to the screens.

“They should stay excited from the first frame to the last one. In this process, my director and co-actors helped me a lot. They were like a family to me on the sets. You don’t get such kind of chemistry these days,” Sanjay told PTI.

‘Ankhon Dekhi’, which is releasing tomorrow, is a family entertainer that revolves around Mishra’s character Raje Bauji and his day-to-day experiences.

“This film is like a life and it shows all the shades of it. It’s like an autobiography. It’s a very general thought that a 50 plus person has. After living his life for his family, my character decides on to live life on its own term,” Mishra said.

A National School of Drama graduate, Mishra feels that he himself was the reference point for his character in the film. “There was no reference point to this character. But I am very close to my character. I want to live my life to the fullest. I want to try out new things and experiment with it. I love to take risks,” he said.

Film’s director Rajat had written the script keeping Mishra in mind but it was initially offered to Naseeruddin Shah.

“It’s a big thing in my life that a director like Rajat Kapoor wrote a script keeping me in my mind. He told me about this when we were doing ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama’ but I never took it seriously.”

“After a film finishes, I generally go on hiatus for sometime. When I returned and got to know about it I told him that I might not be able to sell the film but Naseer bhai will give a new high to your film. But after reading the script Naseer bhai also felt that I was the correct person to play the character,” Mishra said.

Having started his career as a comedian, Mishra is happy that he is still getting good roles and audiences love him. “I am very happy with the way my career has shaped up. I am happy with whatever I have achieved. I have made a special place in my audiences’ heart and it’s like winning an Oscar for me,” he added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App