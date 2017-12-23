Planned Queen 2 with boy’s point of view: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao said he and the team of Queen never expected that the film would make the amount of money it did. Rajkummar Rao said he and the team of Queen never expected that the film would make the amount of money it did.

At The Indian Express Adda, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who played Kangana Ranaut’s fiancé in Queen, revealed that the makers wanted to explore his character Vijay’s sense of loss in a separate story, which would follow the 2013 hit coming-of-age tale.

“We actually thought of making Queen 2 following Vijay’s journey that what do boys go through when they go through a break up, when they realise, ‘Oops! I shouldn’t have done that!’ Like when Vijay comes back to Delhi and he starts missing her, when he checks her picture and thinks, ‘Wow! She has become so hot. I have missed something nice.’ So, yeah we were thinking of doing a Queen 2 from Vijay’s point of view,” Rajkummar said at the session moderated by Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta.

Rajkummar Rao, however, did not say if the plans are still on. This revelation came as the actor spoke about Queen’s box-office results in a reply to a question by someone in the audience that if he is able to predict the commercial success of his movies.

The Newton actor said he and the team of Queen never expected that the film would make the amount of money it did.

“I would want all my films to do well. Of course, not all do well, some do. But like for example, with Newton, we knew it would make some amount of money. (Otherwise) you never know. Like no one knows Queen would make so much money or Tanu Weds Manu would earn Rs 150 crore.

“So, that’s the interesting part about this (cinema). There is a new surprise every Friday. There are films that start slow on Friday but within days earn a lot. So, it is unpredictable. I am just doing my job and not thinking what will happen at the box office,” he added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd