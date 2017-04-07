Pink’s National Award win: Shoojit Sircar, Taapsee Pannu say film had potential to win any award

Taapsee Pannu and Shoojit Sircar feel that it is their team effort which got applauded at the National Film Awards 2017. Taapsee Pannu and Shoojit Sircar feel that it is their team effort which got applauded at the National Film Awards 2017.

Shoojit Sircar and Taapsee Pannu are on cloud nine after their film Pink won the award for Best Film on Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards ceremony held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday. The Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu film made a wave in the country with its portrayal of young women’s life in a patriarchal sountry and made the nation understand that if a woman says no she means it.

Expressing his feelings, Shoojit Sircar told indianexpress.com, “I am ecstatic but more than that I feel more responsible now. As the creative on the film, I feel all the more responsible after this award.” The filmmaker also expressed his gratitude as he said, “I want to thank my team, my writer, Mr. Bachchan and the whole cast and crew. It is my fourth consecutive year at the National Awards so I am very happy. I will be there to attend the awards.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu feels that it is the beautiful team effort that has got applauded. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “I always believed this film has a potential to bag all possible recognitions on this planet and I am happy the National Award jury validated my belief. A beautiful team effort that gets applauded. This film shall forever be etched in my memories. As an artist, it escalated me to greater heights and as a person, it helped me strengthen my belief in my judgment.”

Well, the win of the film does not come as a surprise. It is a film which got applauded by the President Pranab Mukherjee. The film was loved so much so that a special screening of it was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Lead actors Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu were invited to watch the critically acclaimed film with Mukherjee. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink is a courtroom drama and also stars actors Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang and Piyush Mishra.

