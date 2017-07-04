Pink director Shoojit Sircar requests authorities to ban kids’ reality shows, and he has a valid reason

Shoojit Sircar seeks a ban on kids’ reality shows. Shoojit Sircar seeks a ban on kids’ reality shows.

Reality TV shows, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, Sabse Bada Kalakaar, Indian Idol Junior, Super Dancer, Junior Masterchef India and many others that have aired on the Indian television over the years have attracted huge viewership and ratings on the charts. major credit for this goes to the overtly cute and adorable kids who come to participate. Though the shows claim to explore the talent of the little ones, there are many who believe, putting children through such stressful situations in the early years of their life have an adverse effect on them.

One among the many who showed concern about such shows playing with the purity and emotions of children, is filmmaker, Shoojit Sircar. The director known for films like Piku, Pink, Madras Cafe and others has requested authorities to ban reality TV shows that have these little ones as participants. “Humble request to authorities to urgently ban all reality shows involving children. It’s actually destroying them emotionally and their purity,” Sircar tweeted on Wednesday.

Humble request to authorities to urgently ban all reality shows involving children.it’s actually destroying them emotionally & their purity. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) July 4, 2017

In his last award winning production Pink, Shoojit Sircar highlighted upon women safety. Earlier in the year, Shoojit dealt with the issue of the pressure children go through during exam season in his short film, #ReleaseThePressure. With the film, he hoped a discussion would trigger between kids and parents. In the film, sorrowful and stressed kids tell their parents through a letter not to demotivate them in their otherwise stressful phase of life. And now, by bringing up the issue of exploitation which the kids are subjected to in reality shows, Shoojit is hoping that the concerned authorities will take note of the matter.

